$1.29 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Crane posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 197,574 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

