$1.35 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.29. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.80. 80,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.12. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RBC Bearings by 32.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 18.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 33.3% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

