$1.39 EPS Expected for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.35. Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Clorox by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

