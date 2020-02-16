$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,945 shares. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

