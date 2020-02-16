12,588 Shares in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

GAP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,770 shares. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

