1,320 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 3,004,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.