14,952 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SJNK remained flat at $$27.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,770. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.