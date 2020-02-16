$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will post $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $89.37. 863,377 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.