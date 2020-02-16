$21.96 Million in Sales Expected for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to post $21.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearfield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.91 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Clearfield posted sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year sales of $92.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.29 million to $93.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $106.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,562 shares. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

