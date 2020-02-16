2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair upgraded 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of TWOU opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 2U by 965.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $49,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

