3,049 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $429,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 34.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $293,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 42.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Generac by 1,842.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $117.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

