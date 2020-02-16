32,500 Shares in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 664,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 344,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 80,009 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 116,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFL stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

