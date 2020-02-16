3,416 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 437,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,885 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

