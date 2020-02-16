3,607 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 279,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

