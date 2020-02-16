$38.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $38.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.08 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $35.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $162.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.31 billion to $164.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.52 billion to $177.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.31. 1,113,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $214.04 and a 12 month high of $319.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.