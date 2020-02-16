$38.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $38.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.08 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $35.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $162.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.31 billion to $164.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.52 billion to $177.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.31. 1,113,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $214.04 and a 12 month high of $319.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.