38,885 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 145,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Pfizer by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 19,928,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

