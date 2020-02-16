4,177 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 26,747,248 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

