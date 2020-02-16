$43.22 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $43.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.97 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $40.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $158.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $164.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,943,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,420,000 after buying an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after buying an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after buying an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 560,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 639,203 shares of the stock traded hands. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.