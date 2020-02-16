$43.22 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $43.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.97 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $40.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $158.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $164.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 639,203 shares of the stock traded hands. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
