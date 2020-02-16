$43.22 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $43.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.97 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $40.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $158.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $164.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,943,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,420,000 after buying an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after buying an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after buying an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 560,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 639,203 shares of the stock traded hands. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.