4,635 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,909 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.22. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $341.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

