$76.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce sales of $76.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $344.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $394.23 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.
NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 90,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $764.30 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
