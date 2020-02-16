$76.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce sales of $76.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $344.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $394.23 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 707,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,658.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 90,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $764.30 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

