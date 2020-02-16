7,710 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV opened at $105.28 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.