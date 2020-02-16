9,329 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

