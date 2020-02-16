$942.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post $942.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.90 million and the lowest is $908.10 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $913.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

LGF.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

