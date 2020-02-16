$942.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post $942.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.90 million and the lowest is $908.10 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $913.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

LGF.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.