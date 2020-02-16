AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AC Immune has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

