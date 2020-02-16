Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

