Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $19.11. Acorn International shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 3,676 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Acorn International Company Profile (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

