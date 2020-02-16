Actinium Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market capitalization of $482,127.00 and $4,739.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047864 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,187,150 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.