Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Acuity Brands worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. State Street Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 363,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

