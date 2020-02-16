Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the software company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $379.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

