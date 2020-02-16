AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.