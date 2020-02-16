AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,330 shares. AES has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.