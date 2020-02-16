Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Announces Earnings Results

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Shares of NYSE AYR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 302,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

