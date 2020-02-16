Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $110.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

