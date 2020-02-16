Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

