Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akamai delivered stellar Q4 results, which benefited from robust cloud security solutions growth and strong holiday season traffic in e-commerce and media verticals. Strong performance of cloud security business, and growth in Media & Carrier Division drove the top line. Solid demand for Kona Site Defender, Prolexic Solutions, new Bot Manager Premier, and Nominum Services are key catalysts. The traction gained by Enterprise Application Access and Enterprise Threat Protector is noteworthy. Further, increasing adoption of mobile data/apps on growing mobile data traffic bodes well. Strong traffic growth in video downloads, is a positive. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, unfavorable foreign exchange and seasonal summer traffic remain headwinds. Increasing bandwidth costs are a major concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

