Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $187,915.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

