Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Alkermes by 7.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 68.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

