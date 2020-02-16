Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 1,320,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

