AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $232,892.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $232,892.00 and $301.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000208 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.