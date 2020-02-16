Almeela Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Almeela has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Almeela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Almeela has a total market cap of $345,092.00 and $777.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 608.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00717123 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007771 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

