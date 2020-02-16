Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,750,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,518.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,857 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,435.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

