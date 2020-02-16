ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both large-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

ALSTOM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

0.0% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.35 billion 1.26 $788.60 million N/A N/A ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.57 billion 0.55 $996.99 million N/A N/A

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has higher revenue and earnings than ALSTOM/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ALSTOM/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 4 0 0 2.00 ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 5.09% 9.88% 4.06%

Summary

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S beats ALSTOM/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

