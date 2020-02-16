ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSMY. ValuEngine cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.29. 31,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. ALSTOM/ADR has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.33.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.