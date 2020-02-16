Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.29 million.Alteryx also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.80-0.91 EPS.

NYSE:AYX opened at $158.00 on Friday. Alteryx has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.15.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,686,877. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.