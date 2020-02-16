Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million.

Shares of AYX opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,686,877. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

