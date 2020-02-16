Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.15.

AYX opened at $158.00 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,686,877. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

