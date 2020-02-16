Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.07 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.15.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock traded up $13.70 on Friday, reaching $158.00. 3,979,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,360. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 415.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,686,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.