Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,025,438 shares. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

