Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,928.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

