American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,038. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $171.71 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

